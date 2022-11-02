Power NI apologises for keypad customers’ supply problems as they rushed to avail of new tariff

Power NI has apologised after some Keypad customers' supply was cut of as a result of problems with the process of changing tariff

Power NI has apologised after the supply of some customers was cut off as they struggled to change their details so they could avail of cheaper electricity.

Keypad customers who use the Power NI app to manage their account were affected.

Prices for customers of Power NI are now around 10% cheaper than previous levels as a result of the government’s energy price guarantee (EPG) intervention.

The EPG, which will apply across the board until April, limits the price that suppliers can charge for each unit of energy and is part of the Government’s response to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

It allowed Power NI customers to escape what would have been a 60.5% price increase from November 1.

Read more Top-up problems linked to tariffs leave Power NI customers without electricity

The company said: “We understand some keypad customers have been having some difficulties getting their 40-60 digit tariff change code.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this is causing. We are working to get this resolved as a matter of urgency and would ask those customers affected to email home@powerni.co.uk with ‘Keypad’ in the subject line and we will get back to you as soon as possible.”

Power NI would not say exactly how many customers were affected.

It is understood its system was overwhelmed by the numbers of customers flocking to change tariff.

Around 6% of customers who were seeking to make the change faced difficulties.

The Consumer Council said it had not received any enquiries from customers of supply firms who were having problems.

For Power NI, the numbers of customers changing tariff is normally smaller, but because a discount was being applied, there was a rush to make the change.

And because the customers affected are users of the app, they have been asked to email the firm as use of the app would indicate a level of comfort with using email.

Power NI is understood to have deployed extra members of staff to help customers.

It’s believed affected customers who would otherwise have been left without electricity between 4pm and 11pm were given temporary credit while the problem was resolved, but the supply of others who had run out of credit before 4pm was disrupted.

The Consumer Council has urged people to consider switching their suppliers to save money on their bills as the EPG comes into force.

Electricity and gas suppliers will apply tariff reductions which will reduce unit costs for customers.

Peter McClenaghan of the Consumer Council said: “Consumers will welcome the energy price guarantee as it will reduce their electricity and gas bills.

“The scheme will apply a discount to the unit prices of electricity and gas and all suppliers will apply the same discount.

“This means some energy suppliers’ prices will still be much higher than others. We are encouraging consumers to think about switching supplier or tariff. Some households could make savings of over £500.

“Consumers should know that their exact electricity and gas bills will still depend on how much energy they use, as the scheme is a discount, not a price cap.

“We also encourage any consumers who are struggling to pay their bills or to top up their meter to contact their supplier directly for help and information.”