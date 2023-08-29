Pragya Sharma: ‘I have faced discrimination because of my race, gender and age’

A young entrepreneur from India whose skin treatment Gran Lab is now in clinical trials has said she’s faced discrimination in Northern Ireland.

Pragya Sharma (28), named as one of the Belfast Telegraph 30 Under 30 earlier this year, moved to the city to study for a PhD.

In an interview in Business Telegraph, she says: “As a woman of colour, as a woman in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths), as a woman not from the country itself, I have encountered bias due to my ethnicity, my gender and my age.

“It has been hard. I will not go deep into what actually has happened, but I have faced all those things and I think it can be quite challenging.”

She said she had been made to feel “like a third-class citizen — and it stems from what skin colour I have”.

Pragya also described how she decided to study for a law degree in tandem with her PhD in order to get to grips with patent law.

She named Gran Lab in honour of her grandmother, whose skin problems inspired Pragya’s work.