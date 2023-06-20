Pre-tax profits and turnover up at Dale Farm

Northern Ireland dairy giant Dale Farm has reported soaring turnover and profits for the year ending March 2023.

In a statement, the co-op said turnover was £728m compared to £591m the previous year. Group operating profit has increased to £35.5m, up almost £10m on the year to March 2022.

And net profit before tax was £26.8m, up from £22.1m the year before.

Group chief executive Nick Whelan said: “On behalf of the Dale Farm team, I’m delighted to see the strong performance, building on a robust set of results in 2022.

“These figures show our strategy is working, with our focus on research and development, portfolio management and brand performance contributing to this growth, alongside favourable global commodity prices in the first half of the financial year.

"We have made cost efficiencies across the business in response to rising food prices and remain committed to being as agile and profitable as possible. This has enabled us to pay the most competitive milk price and be able to invest in the future stability and sustainability of the cooperative.

"This strong performance can only be achieved by dedicated and talented people, and I want to thank the entire team at Dale Farm for their efforts.”

Chairman Fred Allen said it had been an “unprecedented” year with costs peaking at record levels.

"Our cooperative’s strong performance enabled us to pay a competitive milk price, which was on average for the year, 45.49p per litre compared to 33.88 ppl the previous year.

"Our focus remains on building a sustainable supply chain, and we continue to invest in areas of our business which deliver the highest returns possible to our dedicated members and suppliers.”