Pre-tax profits fall at glass company Encirc as soaring energy costs squeeze margin

Glass giant Encirc, which is based in Co Fermanagh, has reported a 7% increase in turnover to £360m in its accounts for 2021.

But the company’s pre-tax profits were down 5.3% from £58.6m to £55.5m, as the business was squeezed by soaring energy costs.

According to the company accounts, there was a £7m increase in the cost of sales to £286m.

The business manufactures container glass and carries out contract filling.

Earlier this month, managing director Adrian Curry told Ulster Business magazine that its cost of energy has gone from £50m in 2020 to £200m this year.

There was a slight increase in staff numbers from 1,338 to 1,356, with the pay bill at the company up from £65m to £67.7m.

The business was formerly Quinn Glass, part of Fermanagh tycoon Sean Quinn’s empire, and was sold to Spanish business Vidrala in 2015.

In a strategic report filed with the accounts, the directors said the company had made “significant progress” during the year.

However, the gross margin at the company had declined from 22.1% to 20.6%.

The strategic report said: “The movement from the prior year is primarily due to the inflation in energy observed in the second half, with quarter four pricing for natural gas reaching unprecedented levels, which have continued into 2022.

“Whilst the company had hedged energy positions in place to mitigate such risk, such is the hyper-inflation in quarter four 2021 energy markets, that operating margins were adversely affected.”

The business said it has a resource dedicated to energy/utility price management, and also uses energy management consultants.

It said it managed commodity prices by fixed price contracts and “certain financial instruments”.

The company first spoke out about the impact of rising energy costs last year, long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had pushed up wholesale gas prices even higher.

Referring to Russia’s invasion, the strategic report said: “This action, along with high energy costs preceding this incursion, resulted in an escalation of prices in energy and commodity markets, reaching unprecedented levels, as well as fuelling inflation in other industries.

“These abnormally high external pressures on industrial production costs has impacted operating margins.”

But they added that “the directors are satisfied that this effect should gradually moderate over the coming quarters as sales prices adapt to the reality of costs and as the situation in the energy markets stabilises”.

The report reveals that the company’s highest-paid director received £348,000 during 2021, down 11% rom £392,000 a year earlier.

Overall, the directors said that the level of business and the year-end financial position were satisfactory.

The report added: “Sales had reverted back towards normal levels following the company’s scheduled furnace rebuild programme and recovery in demand following the Covid-19 pandemic, which had adversely impacted sales particularly from quarter two 2020 onwards.