Pre-tax profits up 20% to £4.8m for oil and gas firm DCC Energy

OIL and gas company DCC Energy increased pre-tax profit by 20% from £4m to £4.87m in the year to March 2021, according to its latest company report.

However, turnover at the business, which sells liquefied petroleum gas and oil products, fell by 21% from £53.2m to £41.9m over the year to the end of March 2021.

The business is based at Airport Road West in Belfast and owns Emo Oil and Kane Fuels.

In a strategic report filed with the results, the company said sales volume had declined “as lower commercial and industrial demand during Covid-19 restrictions was somewhat offset by good demand from cylinder and domestic heating customers”.

Its parent company is Dublin-based DCC plc. In 2020, its company Flogas Ireland entered the Northern Ireland electricity market with the purchase of Budget Energy, based in Londonderry.

In a strategy report filed with the accounts for DCC Energy, the directors said that they “consider the results for the year and the position at year end to be satisfactory, given the impact of the challenging economic environment on the company’s target markets, combined with relatively mild winter temperatures”.

It said that its future focus would be on development and upgrading of its processing and distribution facilities.

And risks it faced included “the possibility of the fluctuating price of oil products from both a global perspective and possible increases in domestic taxes which will have a negative impact on demand combined with an resulting increases in capital requirements”.

Over the year, the company had 41 employees, less than the 43 it had a year earlier.

However, its salary costs had increased over the year from £1.7m to £1.743.

The company said that it maintains stock levels “that generally reflect the local market demand to minimise any negative variants in either fuel commodity prices or exchange rates”.

Last month DCC made its biggest ever acquisition in a move decreasing its reliance on the sale of fossil fuels.

It bought Almo Corporation — the largest independent distributor of appliances, consumer electronics, and professional audio and video equipment in the United States — for $610m.

DCC was founded by Jim Flavin in 1976.

Mr Flavin led the company for 32 years until his retirement in 2008.