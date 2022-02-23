Premature Pippa back home thanks to NI firm’s ‘3D heart’

Ground-breaking technology developed by Belfast company helps to save little girl’s life

A baby girl underwent life-saving surgery after doctors practised on a 3D model of her heart using technology developed by a Belfast-based company.

Axial3D’s ground-breaking technology also allowed those working on saving the life of Pippa Fulton to identify a previously unseen condition.

Pippa, born prematurely at just over four pounds, spent more than six months in University Hospital Southampton before finally going home with her parents last weekend.

The little girl was diagnosed with life-threatening problems in her intestines as well as a complex malformation of her heart and main blood vessels, known medically as a transposition of the great arteries.

Her case was made more complicated by a rare anomaly of the heart’s collecting chambers, as well as a duplicate of the main vein inside Pippa’s upper body.

It was later discovered she also had an additional heart defect, called total anomalous pulmonary vein drainage.

Pippa’s combination of heart problems has been seen only a handful of times worldwide, the hospital said.

The 3D model was funded by the Wessex Heartbeat charity, and made by the Belfast company before being transported to the hospital by courier.

Dr Nicola Viola, a leading paediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgeon, helped with Pippa’s life-saving surgery.

He described the 3D model as an “incredible piece of technology which can change the way we approach congenital heart disease treatment in children”.

He previously said of the technology: “Working with Axial3D’s 3D printing team allows us to focus on the patient’s heart in the confidence that they are printing exactly what we need.

“Even more importantly, the ability to customise each model before printing allows us to personalise treatment further, ensuring that we know exactly what we are dealing with before reaching the operating theatre.”

The technology is designed to bring about less invasive, and more accurate, pre-operative planning for surgery on children with congenital heart disease, according to Axial3D, which has its head office on Ormeau Avenue.

Surgeons had attempted complex surgery on Pippa when she was just one day old, but the operation could not be completed. They needed to do more tests and for the little girl – and her heart – to grow stronger.

Pippa received intense medical treatment and spent time on the paediatric intensive care unit, high dependency unit and E1 ward at Southampton Children’s Hospital, part of the larger complex.

Mum Lizzie Fulton (30) has been by her daughter’s side since she was born on August 6 last year, staying every night.

“It’s been a very long six months. Pippa has had lots of complications during her stay, from pneumonia to a collapsed lung, but she’s fought through and been unbelievably brave, and we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Surgeons waited until the baby’s weight reached 5.5kg before beginning discussions over surgery to repair her heart. These began in January.

On January 27, Pippa spent more than seven hours in surgery, and the structure and function of her heart was successfully repaired.

Dr Viola said: “This was a very complex operation. In any major surgery like this, there is always the risk of serious complications, and making the 3D model of the heart gave us the chance to better understand and practise the procedure.

“We are very pleased to see Pippa responding so well, and we are delighted she is finally able to be home with her mum and dad so they can begin life together as a family at last.”

Pippa’s dad Nathan Fulton (34) added: “Seeing our baby girl taken down for surgery was one of the longest and hardest days of our lives.

“There was this real mix of emotions, from the fear of someone so precious and tiny undergoing open-heart surgery, to relief that the operation we had been waiting six months for was finally happening.”

Pippa is now at home in Whiteley in Hampshire with her mum and dad and their dog Peanut. She will still need oxygen treatment.

Lizzie, a teacher, said, “It was unbelievably emotional. We had many conversations over the months about Pippa not making it this far with lots of unknown days, so to finally know that she had a chance of survival and to now have brought her home at long last is incredible. We can be a family together at last.”

“Nathan and I would like to thank everyone. There really aren’t enough words to show our gratitude.”