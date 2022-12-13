Premier Inn to close one of its eight hotels in Northern Ireland

Premier Inn parent company Whitbread plc has announced it’s closing one of its hotels in Northern Ireland.

The 49-bedroom Coleraine hotel, based at Riverside Retail Park, is due to shut its doors for “business reasons”, the company said.

Some reports have claimed that the hotel will be adapted into a centre for asylum seekers in an arrangement with the Home Office, although a source said those suggestions were “totally unfounded" and that “it’s not happening”.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

“The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable – there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6m a day.

“The use of hotels is a temporary solution, and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation.”

On the closure, a spokesperson for Whitbread said: “Premier Inn Coleraine has welcomed thousands of guests over the years and we’ve been proud to be part of the local community.

“Unfortunately, for business reasons however, we’ve taken the difficult decision to close our hotel and restaurant when our lease expires at the end of February 2023 – after this point the hotel is handed back to the landlords.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the people of Coleraine for their support over the years.”

The closure of the Premier Inn in Coleraine will leave the company with seven properties here. There are three in Belfast - in the city’s Cathedral Quarter, Alfred Street and Titanic Quarter - and others in Carrickfergus, Bangor, Lisburn and Londonderry.

Earlier this year, the Premier Inn on Alfred Street went on the market for nearly £10m, making it one of the highest-value city hotels to hit the market in recent times.

The Alfred Street property has 148 rooms and is let to Premier Inn for over £520,000 per year. It was put on the market by its property investor owner.

Selling agents CBRE said they were seeking offers of £9.93m or more for the property.

Meanwhile, the Premier Inn hotel in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter was sold for £12.2m earlier this year.