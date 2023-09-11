Pret a Manger ready to open five stores in Northern Ireland

Popular coffee and sandwich chain Pret a Manger is set to open five stores in Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Work on the chain’s first shop in Belfast’s city centre is already under way, with the venue expected to be open for customers by the end of October.

Fit-out of the Donegall Square West unit started on Monday and is expected to take seven weeks to finish. Signage on the building has also announced “excellent career opportunities” and “highly competitive wages” for employees, as a recruitment drive begins.

It is understood that this will be the first of five shops planned for Northern Ireland, as part of a wider plan to open 20 stores across the island.

Operated by Pret a Manger’s long-standing franchise partner, Carebrook Partnership, the new shop on Belfast’s Donegall Square West will create 20 new jobs, including team members, baristas and managers. The new Pret venue will bring the former Patisserie Valerie unit next to Danske Bank back to life after it lay vacant for the last three years.

The Belfast shop will be the fourth new shop opened on the island of Ireland, with three shops already in operation in the Republic. Pret is the latest significant food chain to set up shop in Northern Ireland, following Greggs, which opened its first store in 2016, and Canadian chain Tim Hortons, which now has several drive-through locations.

The 2022 figures for Pret revealed that it posted an annual operating profit of £50.6m, returning to profitability for the first time since 2018. Earlier this year, Pret announced its half year results with revenues reaching nearly £430m, up 20.2% on a year ago.

The company cited international expansion as a key driver of this growth, with international sales now accounting for 18.9% of Pret’s revenue.

Pret, which now operates more than 600 shops in 15 markets on three continents, expects to expand this to more than 700 shops globally by the end of the year.

Pret a Manger was contacted for comment.