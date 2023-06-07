Price of coffee in Belfast as national average tips over £3

Inflation has pushed up the cost of a takeaway cup of joe. By Alyson Magee

It used to be an affordable treat for many but has been edging up in price over the last year.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) price a takeaway coffee at £3.02 on average in April, up 10% or 27p year on year.

The stats tally with our own research across eight Belfast outlets, with the cost of a regular Americano ranging from £2.75 in Costa to £3.40 from General Merchants.

Volumes and espresso strength may of course vary across the outlets, and price reductions are often available through loyalty schemes.

Coffee beans are among commodities continuing to climb in price in April, according to the British Retail Consortium, which publishes its own pricing figures in collaboration with NielsenIQ.

While inflation is starting to ease across some food and drink categories, the cost of coffee has continued to climb as a result of high bean prices and key producer nations exporting less, said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

And another key ingredient of takeaway coffees, milk, has risen by 26% year on year in April, according to the ONS data.

In its Project Café UK 2023 report published in January, sector platform Allegra World Coffee Portal said rising raw material and energy costs, together with labour shortages, had pushed up the cost of a small takeaway latte by 24p to £3.03 on average.

Allegra said UK coffee chain sales are yet to recover their pre-pandemic performance but had risen by 12% to £4.9bn in 2022.

But the bad news is any consumers attempting to save a few pennies by having their coffee at home instead will also face rising prices in grocery stores.

Average prices have risen by 13% to £3.37 for 100g of instant coffee and by 20% to £4.43 for a pack of 8-16 coffee pods year on year in April.

UK consumers surveyed in the Project Café UK 2023 agreed that a price rise is preferable to paying the same for less.

Similarly, just 26% of consumers surveyed agreed the price of a cup of coffee is more important than quality, compared to 44% who disagreed.

Most consumers who were surveyed (36%) believe that coffee shop beverages represent value for money, compared to 30% who were neutral and 30% who disagreed.

International branded coffee chains are continuing to invest in the UK, including Canada’s Tim Hortons which has around a dozen outlets in Northern Ireland.

And McDonald’s McCafé trades on value and often markets itself as a cheaper alternative to established coffee-focused chains, said Allegra.