Price watch: Helping you find the best value in supermarkets to suit your budget

Belfast Telegraph continues its monthly Price Watch series, monitoring the price of key goods across supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Lidl and M&S, as well as convenience store brand Mace.

Nearly all products are compared in the same quantity at each retailer. However, the size of washing-up liquid bottles tends to vary between retailers, so the volume in millilitres is noted in each case.

For teabags, we price the cost of supermarket own-brand offerings and, where possible, Northern Ireland brand Thompson’s Punjana.

Note that all Mace products are branded, and all M&S items are own brand.

Price sampling took place in the stores on March 16 and online for Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco on March 17.

Any change in pricing for an item compared to last month is noted in brackets.

M&S (all own brand)

100g Gold instant coffee, £3.25

80 Everyday teabags, £1.10

2 litres semi-skimmed milk, £1.75 (up 20p)

800g medium wholemeal loaf, £0.85

500ml Eco-friendly washing-up liquid, £1.50

Lidl

100g Gold Blend Coffee, £3.48

80 Simply Gold blend tea (own brand), £0.68

80 Thompson’s Punjana teabags, £1.99 (down 70p)

2L semi-skimmed milk, £1.75

800g Hovis wholemeal loaf, £1.44

780ml Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid, £1.99

Mace

95g Nescafé Original instant coffee, £3.09

80 Thompson’s Punjana teabags, £2 (down £1.20)

2L semi-skimmed milk, £1.99 (up 9p)

800g Hovis Wholemeal, £2.35

383 ml Fairy Original, £1.29 (down 11p)

Tesco

100g Nescafe Original instant coffee, £3

80 Thompson’s Irish Breakfast teabags, £2.80

2L filtered semi-skimmed milk, £1.90

800g Hovis wholemeal loaf £1.45

320ml Fairy Original, £1

Sainsbury’s

100g Nescafe Original instant coffee, £3

80 Thompson’s Punjana teabags, £2.70

80 Red Label teabags (own brand), £1.10

2L filtered semi-skimmed milk, £1.90

800g Hovis wholemeal loaf, £1.45

383ml Fairy Original, £1

Asda

100g Nescafé Original, £2.50 (down 80p)

80 Asda Everyday teabags, £1

2L filtered semi-skimmed milk, £1.90

800g Kingsmill wholemeal loaf, £1.25

780ml Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid, £2

If you have any queries about Price Watch, email business@belfasttelegraph.co.uk