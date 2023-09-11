Prices remain steady at supermarkets but further drops would be welcome

There have been no further drops in the prices of basic goods monitored by Price Watch

There are no major changes in prices at our five selected grocers — Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Co-op and Mace — this month. Not to have price increases is a positive, but it’s less cheering that there are no signs of further price falls.

The bigger supermarkets have made a lot of noise about bringing down the price of essentials like bread and milk — and that price drop to £1.55 for two litres of milk at Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Lidl remains in place. There is no sign of the Co-op or the Mace following suit, with two litres costing £1.70 and £1.85 respectively.

But noticeably, many retailers are now offering lower prices on basics to loyalty card customers. For example, at Tesco, Clubcard holders and buy an 800g loaf of Kingsmill Tasty Wholemeal for £1.10, which is 20p cheaper than the standard price.

And Co-op has announced an investment of £70m in lower pricing, extending its ‘members only’ price across nearly 200 fixed lines including milk, eggs and bread.

That’s really good news for shoppers who are motivated to join the Co-op, and for those who hold Clubcards with Tesco or Nectar cards with Sainsbury’s.

We’re now facing the colder months of winter, and any opportunities to save on food bills will be welcome.

And there are mixed signals when it comes to the likely level of other bills we’ll be facing. For customers of gas supplier Firmus Energy in the so-called Ten Towns network, there will be a price fall of nearly 8% from October 1 following a price review by the Utility Regulator.

The same process by the Regulator will mean there will be no price increase for customers of Power NI, our dominant electricity supplier, or for SSE Airtricity’s gas customers.

But indicators such as the Consumer Council’s NI household expenditure tracker are a reminder that we shouldn’t think the cost-of-living crisis is over yet.

The tracker found that half of Northern Ireland households had seen their spending power eroded over the last year to March 2023. And inevitably, the lowest-earning households are worst affected.

In the first quarter of this year, such households saw weekly income after tax rise by £2.90, or 1.2%. But that rate of increase was matched by a 1.1%, or £2.44, increase in spending on basic goods. And over half (54%) of their total basic spending was on food, rent, energy, and transport.

The Consumer Council has also reported rising prices for petrol and diesel in Northern Ireland, a pattern which applies across the UK, while we’re also having to spend more for a fill of home heating oil.

Anne-Marie Murphy, director of strategy and emerging markets at the Consumer Council, said: “Our lowest earning households continue to be affected by the cost-of-living crisis and are in a much worse off position than 12 months ago.

“Even though it is the first quarter in two years where discretionary income has risen for the lowest earning households, this marginal increase follows seven quarters where it fell consecutively, and in an environment where the cost of basics continues to rise.

“This expanded household expenditure tracker considers all Northern Ireland households, and worryingly, it shows that 50% of Northern Ireland Households have less to spend after all essential bills are paid. For many of these consumers, just one unexpected bill is all it takes to cause financial difficulty.”