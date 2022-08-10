Primark Belfast: Reopening date announced four years on from Bank Buildings devastating fire

A recreation of what the renovated Bank Buildings will look like on reopening next month.

Belfast’s flagship Primark store in the city centre is to reopen in time for Christmas, four years on from the devastating fire which saw the building gutted.

The retailer said the new five-floor renovated shop will reopen in the first week of November and will be 76% bigger than the old store.

As well as being bigger, the improved shop features a brand-new Disney cafe located on the second floor and a new nail and beauty studio.

While Primark has still had a presence on the city centre high street, the reopening and restoration of the iconic Bank Buildings marks a significant moment for the city, having been hit so hard by the original fire back in 2018.

The listed Bank Buildings on Royal Avenue came close to being lost following the accidental fire, which burned for three days after starting on August 28 that year.

In a June 2019 report, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said a joint investigation with the Health & Safety Executive had found that the cause of the fire was “accidental”.

Primark said their “complex” restoration project has restored the building’s original structure, with 88,200 sq. ft. of brand-new retail space marking a significant increase from what customers will previously remember.

Their existing shop on Castle Street will merge with the restored Bank Buildings site to create the new larger store.

The retailer said as part of this process, the smaller Primark store on Donegall Place will close in the days before the Bank Buildings re-opening, with all employees transferring back to the new store.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tina Black, said; “This is a major investment in Belfast city centre after a challenging time for our local economy.

"The devastating fire at Bank Buildings in 2018 was a turning point for our city; it acted as a springboard in bringing elected members and city partners together to examine and trial new ideas and concepts to support recovery and regeneration and increase what the city centre has to offer. Many of these projects have now been incorporated into our Future City Centre programme.

“This has been a long and complex restoration project, and local traders and shoppers have shown great patience and resilience. We hope the opening of Primark’s extended flagship store will provide a major boost to businesses, particularly in the run-up to the busy Christmas season.”

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said the reopening of the store is “key” to the revival of the city centre.

“The fire, followed by the coronavirus pandemic have been huge contributors to the decline of Belfast city centre that has been much discussed in recent months,” he said.

"Thankfully we are emerging from the worst of the pandemic, but many businesses are still being squeezed due to the cost of living crisis, with further closures likely without a significant intervention.

“The reopening of Bank buildings should mark a turning point in our approach to the city centre and provides an opportunity for us to reimagine it going forward.

"We have an opportunity to grasp a fresh start, but we need political will to address these issues and put a programme of transformation in place.”

In March Primark confirmed they are also set to open their 10th branch in Northern Ireland in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre later this year.

The reopening of the Belfast store has also been welcomed by the city’s Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton who said it will provide a “much needed boost” ahead of the festive period.

"Primark is an exceptionally popular store that drives footfall into Belfast from far and wide and its loss after the fire nearly four years ago was acutely felt across the city centre,” Mr Hamilton said.

"It is a massive vote of confidence in Belfast that Primark is investing so much and coming back bigger and better and I am sure it will greatly assist Belfast in its ongoing recovery and regeneration.”

He also said it would “reopen parts of the city centre that have been closed off or difficult to access” in the midst of the construction work.

Meanwhile Retail NI said local traders will feel the benefit of the reopening.

"This store was always a huge footfall driver for our members in Royal Avenue and the city centre as a whole,” said Chief Executive Glyn Roberts.

"Whilst the city centre is experiencing serious challenges at present, its future has huge potential to be a fun, family friendly destination with a dynamic retail and hospitality offering.”

Paul Marchant, Primark CEO, added: “We want to thank the people of Belfast for their ongoing support and patience whilst we undertook the extensive re-building works at our iconic Bank Buildings site.

"We recognise how much the business community and wider city of Belfast has been affected by the devastating fire at our store back in 2018.

"We have put our heart and soul into retaining, conserving and restoring this much-loved historical building. We are nearly there with this re-development, and we cannot wait to finally re-open the doors and welcome our customers and our colleagues back into our Bank Buildings store.”