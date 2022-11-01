Primark Belfast reopening: Excited shoppers queue for hours to be first in newly revamped store

Eager shoppers have queued for hours in Belfast city centre for Primark's Bank Buildings grand reopening on Tuesday morning.

Some people set out from 5am to become the first shoppers to get a glimpse of the new five floor Bank Building store.

The 237-year-old heritage listed building has been extensively renovated following a devastating fire in 2018.

Excited Primark fans could be seen flocking through the doors as they opened at 10am, with many remarking how impressed they were with the fully revamped store.

Louise Shearer outside Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre which is reopening after years of restoration work following a fire which destroyed the landmark building in August 2018. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Primark opens its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast. (Presseye)

Primark opens its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast. (Presseye)

Primark has opened its doors to a queue of shoppers at The Bank Buildings in Belfast today, Tuesday 1 November. Press Eye

First customers enter the refurbished Primark store at The Bank Buildings, Belfast. Press Eye

It was worth the wait for Samuel Hamilton (67) who was in prime position to snap up some bargains and was the first customer through the doors when they reopened at 10am.

Asked why he wanted to be there for the reopening, he said: “Primark is in the heart of Belfast, that’s just it.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“There’s no other shop that does things (for) families like in Primark.

“I’ll have a look around and see what there is, and look for stuff for my grandchildren, I like to get them clothes and novelty things.

“I am glad to see it back. When it was burnt down I was depressed. I missed going in and looking around it, and the staff were always nice and polite.

“I would be in three times a week getting the grandchildren stuff.”

Store manager Elizabeth McCalmont said she has been dreaming of the moment ever since the devastating blaze in 2018.

"Primark has been at the heart of the Belfast community for many years," she said.

She was greeted by cheers from dozens of staff eager to begin their first shift in the restored historic building.

"The store could not have been completed without my fantastic team,” she added.

"Over the last four years each individual has shown incredible resilience and commitment which has been so important for this store."

"We are better together and together we have accomplished great things."

Read more How Primark spent over £102m to save Belfast

Sisters Brianna and Jane Robertson were also among those first in line.

The sisters got up at 4am and made the hour-long journey from Magherafelt with their parents.

Jane told the PA news agency: “We wanted to come down for the atmosphere and the clothes and the all new stuff, like the Disney cafe and the nail bar. We are going to look for make-up, nails and new clothes.”

Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black attended Tuesday morning's ribbon-cutting ceremony as the doors reopened to the public.

"Tragically the 2018 fire did see the heart torn out of our city centre, and the emotions people felt, they were so high because this place, this building, this store, it just means so much," she said.

"Today we're celebrating the successful completion of this major restoration project, saving one of our most beautiful and iconic buildings."