Primark calls for 24-hour trading in December

The owners of high-street store Primark are pressing for 24-hour trading hours in some of its stores as the run up to the Christmas period continues.

There are currently nine Primark stores in Northern Ireland although it is not yet clear if any will be included in the plans.

The move to extend opening hours is designed to let more people shop in the run up to Christmas.

Chief executive of Primark's owner, Associated British Foods (ABF) plc, George Weston, said if stores could trade up to 24 hours a day that would allow customers to keep socially distant more easily.

"We can keep stores safer if everyone knows there are plenty of trading hours and they do not have to rush on a Sunday into a six-hour period," he added.

Primark stores in the Republic of Ireland and England are currently shut down due to coronavirus regulations. However, all of Northern Ireland's stores resumed trading in June.

Speaking at the time, Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said a lot of work had been done to prepare branches to allow people to shop safely.

"While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside customers will find all their favourite Primark products and plenty of choice as usual," he said.

"We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

"We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone."

Shoppers outside Primark's Castle Street store in Belfast had queued from 5.30am when the shop reopened in June.

The popular department chain had planned to open at 10am but by 8.20am and with around 50 people queued by outside they took the decision to unlock the doors.

It was revealed by the Belfast Telegraph last year that the Primark inferno at Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre in 2018 is estimated to have cost the company and surrounding businesses nearly £100m. The figure, estimated by two top economists, emerged ahead of the first anniversary of the blaze. The fire at the historic Bank Buildings on Royal Avenue, which housed Primark's flagship Belfast store, started on August 28, 2018, and burned for three days.

ABF announced earlier this week that Primark's operating profit fell by 40% to £810m for the year September 12.