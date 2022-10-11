Primark confirms Belfast reopening date as work also continues on another new NI store

Boost for struggling city centre as building ravaged by fire rises from the ashes more than four years later

How the new building will look

The wait is finally over after Primark announced it would open its newly renovated flagship store in Belfast’s Bank Buildings next month.

More than four years after an accidental blaze ripped through the listed building, the discount retailer will finally throw open the doors of the five-storey outlet on November 1 following a painstaking renovation.

The building will be 76% bigger compared to the original site, with the existing store on Castle Street merging with the newly restored Bank Buildings.

In addition to their flagship Bank Buildings store, Primark has confirmed that they will also be opening a new store in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon, later this year. The move was first reported in the Belfast Telegraph last year.

A recruitment campaign recently began for both full-time and part-time staff in the Craigavon store, which will occupy the unit that was previously home to Debenhams.

In advance of the Belfast reopening, the smaller Primark store at Fountain House on Donegall Place will close, with all employees transferring back to the new Bank Buildings site.

The almost 90,000 sq ft of retail space will house a new Disney cafe and dedicated Disney department for adults, kids and home on the second floor.

There will also be a trendy nail and beauty studio.

The new fifth floor will house a home department offering Primark’s full homeware range — including accessories, bedding and small furniture — for the first time.

While the retailer has maintained a presence in the city centre, the reopening of the flagship store is an important milestone in the run-up to Christmas.

Primark area manager Jacqui Byers said that restoring Bank Buildings store had been “an important and passionate project for our business”.