Primark confirms Northern Ireland stores' reopening dates

The two shops in Belfast city centre along with branches in Londonderry and Omagh will open on Thursday, June 18 with safety measures in place.

The remaining stores, located in shopping centres in Ballymena, Lisburn, Newry, Newtownabbey, Newtownards, will resume trading on Monday June 22.

They are the latest in a series of non-essential retailers to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Primark stores in Great Britain saw long queues earlier this week with customers eager to be among the first inside as doors reopened.

Chief executive Paul Marchant said a lot of work has been done to prepare branches to allow people to shop safely.

"While it might take a little longer to get into store, once inside customers will find all their favourite Primark products and plenty of choice as usual," he said.

"We have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

"We are also asking customers to respect the measures we have put in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone."