Primark: New pictures show restoration of Bank Buildings in Belfast

New pictures are showing the progress of the restoration of Primark in Belfast city centre after a massive fire nearly four years ago.

The listed Bank Buildings on Royal Avenue came close to being lost following the accidental fire, which burned for three days after starting on August 28, 2018.

But the painstaking restoration of one of the city’s most treasured buildings is starting to yield results.

Builders take some scaffolding down on the front face of the Primark building in Belfast city centre on Monday, April 4, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Builders take some scaffolding down on the front face of the Primark building in Belfast city centre on Monday, April 4, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Builders take some scaffolding down on the front face of the Primark building in Belfast city centre on Monday, April 4, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Builders take some scaffolding down on the front face of the Primark building in Belfast city centre on Monday, April 4, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

Shipping containers which were protecting the front of the building are being removed, displaying the progress that has been made, while some scaffolding has also been removed.

A spokeswoman for Primark said: “Since the devastating fire, it has been our ambition to restore Bank Buildings.

“We are committed to taking a conservation-led approach to restore this much-loved listed building of historical significance to Belfast city.

“The work is complex and takes time and, despite some temporary site closure due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are pleased with the progress.”

Builders take scaffolding down from the front face of the Primark building in Belfast city centre on Monday, April 4, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

The most badly damaged parts of the building were the original timber floors and steel beam construction, which had been completely destroyed. However, the external structure remained standing.

In a June 2019 report, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said a joint investigation with the Health & Safety Executive had found that the cause of the fire was “accidental”.

In its 2018 planning application to restore the building, Primark said that there was an opportunity to “restore and reconstruct the building with a minimal loss of historic fabric as is practically possible to retain historic authenticity”. It also intends to add a café to the building.