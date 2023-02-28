Primark owner remains ‘cautious’ despite sales boost

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: The exterior of a Primark Guys store photographed on February 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Primark owner Associated British Foods has upped its outlook for the full year after reporting a jump in sales at the budget fashion chain.

The group said sales at the retailer, which opened a new store in Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre in December, are to rise by 16% at actual exchange rates to £4.2bn in the first half to March 4, up 10% on a like-for-like basis and ahead by 14% in the UK.

AB Foods said while it continues to experience “significant” cost pressures, consumer spending has “proven to be more resilient in this trading period than anticipated at the start of the financial year”.

The firm now expects group-wide half-year operating profits to be flat and for annual group-wide underlying earnings to be broadly in line with the previous year, against prior guidance for lower earnings.

It comes as its food business and ingredients arm are also set to see a higher half-year result.

But AB Foods cautioned over consumer spending in the second half as the cost-of-living crisis continues to put households under pressure.

It said Primark’s first-half performance was boosted as it came up against comparatives from a year earlier, when omicron weighed on trading, and that like-for-like sales growth will slow in the final six months.

AB Foods said: “Trading at Primark has been good in all its markets, well ahead of expectations, and represents a material improvement in both the UK and Europe on the second half of our last financial year.

“Looking ahead to the second half, we remain cautious about the resilience of consumer discretionary spending in the face of continuing inflation in the cost of living and higher interest rates.

“Our expectation is that like-for-like sales growth in the second half will be lower than that achieved in the first half, but based on our experience to date, will be better than our previous expectation.”

AB Foods finance director John Bason said Primark’s comparative store sales are still expected to remain positive in the second half.

He said Primark’s half-year sales growth was boosted by price hikes pushed through last August in the “high single digits” on average, but that sales by volume still rose by around 7%.

He said AB Foods was seeing price inflation getting “close to a peak”, with some categories benefitting from easing cost pressures.

The group said sea freight costs have returned to more normal levels and energy costs are falling, but added that goods are still seeing steep inflation due to the strength of the US dollar against sterling and the euro, while higher wage costs are expected.

The group added that it is rolling out the launch of its Primark website — already up and running in the UK and Ireland — to Germany, Spain, France and the US soon, with other markets by the summer.

Elsewhere, AB Foods said its food business has been able to offset surging inflation through keeping a tight rein on costs and price hikes, and is set to experience underlying earnings “well ahead” in the first half, and for operating profits at its ingredients arm to be “significantly” higher year on year.

Underlying earnings at its grocery business are expected to be slightly lower than last year, with inflation continuing to run ahead of pricing and cost-saving efforts.

The sugar business has been impacted by a much lower UK beet crop and higher costs as a result, which will mean its earnings will remain flat.

Mr Bason said the poor sugar beet crop was the worst “in all my time” due to last year’s record summer temperatures as well as recent frosts.