Primark store to open in Rushmere Shopping Centre this December

High street giant Primark has announced it will open its tenth Northern Ireland store in Craigavon in December.

The move was first reported in the Belfast Telegraph last year.

The discount retailer will open its doors in Rushmere Shopping Centre at 10am on on Friday, December 16, over a month after its flagship Belfast Bank Buildings store reopens on Tuesday, November 1.

The new Craigavon outlet will span almost a 31,000 sq ft space across one floor in the Co Armagh shopping centre, which earlier this year lost its anchor tenant, Debenhams.

The department store’s departure has left an 82,000 sq ft gap.

Speaking ahead of the Craigavon store opening, Jacqui Byers, Area Manager for Primark Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to announce the opening date of the new Primark Craigavon store, just in time for final Christmas preparations!

"We’re proud to continue to invest in Northern Ireland, and we know this new store has been a highly anticipated arrival in the community. We are really looking forward to welcoming colleagues and customers into our new store in December. So, whether it’s festive fashion, winter homewares or everyday essentials, there will be something for everyone at Primark Craigavon.”

Martin Walsh, Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager added: “We look forward to welcoming Primark to Rushmere. It has been long requested by our customers and we are very confident that the new store will be a great success.”

Everyday essentials across menswear, womenswear, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle and homewares will be available in the new Craigavon store, as is available throughout Primark’s 400 stores across Europe and North America.

The revamped Belfast retail space, which will reopen it doors for the first time in four years since the notorious Bank Buildings fire in 2018, will house a new Disney cafe and dedicated Disney department for adults, kids and home on the second floor.

There will also be a trendy nail and beauty studio.