Primark to open new NI store as part of shopping centre’s £7m investment

Artist's impression of the new Primark store at Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena

Primark is opening a new store at Ballymena’s Fairhill Shopping Centre in 2025 as part of a £7m investment.

The discount retailer is vacating its old home in the town’s Tower Centre to open a new unit on the site of the old Debenhams department store at Fairhill.

Ryan Walker of property company Magmel, which acquired Fairhill Shopping Centre in 2021, said he hoped the new tenant would become a catalyst to draw other new retailers.

The shopping centre said it was making a “significant” £7m investment to welcome Primark, which will be doubling its old presence when the new store opens.

The new store has a target handover date to the retailer of 2025, and the construction of the new store will create 80 to100 new jobs.

Other Fairhill retail brands include Marks & Spencer, Next, H&M, Superdry, JD Sports, River Island and New Look.

Mr Walker, a director at Magmel, said: “We are thrilled to announce the news that Primark will be joining the tenant line up at Fairhill.

"Since buying the centre in 2021 we have been working hard to rejuvenate and revitalise the Centre back to its former glory and this announcement will allow us to deliver on that vision.

"Fairhill Shopping Centre already boasts an impressive selection of retailers, and the addition of Primark will further enhance the shopping experience for all our customers.

"This investment will secure Fairhill’s position as the leading fashion and retail destination in Mid & East Antrim.”

Mark Thallon of TDK Commercial Property Consultants, letting agents at Fairhill, said: “The announcement of Primark committing to open a 38,000 sq ft unit at Fairhill is the culmination of 18 months work following the acquisition of the scheme by Magmel.

"We have listened to both the current occupier’s and customers suggestions on how best to further strengthen the Centre and believe the addition of Primark will confirm Fairhill’s position as one of the premier shopping centres in Northern Ireland and we look forward to announcing further additions to Fairhill in the near future.”

Jacqui Byers, Primark area manager for Northern Ireland added: “We are pleased to confirm our relocation to Fairhill Shopping Centre. The new store will be double the size of our existing offering once completed, so we are looking forward to bringing an even bigger and better Primark shopping experience to our customers in Ballymena in the next few years.”

The retail site went on the market for offers from £10m in April 2021, six years after it was bought by an investor for £46.5m. The purchase by the Walker family was announced two months later.

Fairhill is synonymous with a 1990s TV ad campaign which described it as “a big shopping centre in Ballymena, hi”.