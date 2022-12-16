Primark’s newest NI store opens after hundreds queue in the dark

Popular fashion retailer Primark officially has officially opened its doors at Rushmere Shopping Centre, thrilling thousands of visitors who streamed through its doors for a first look at the stunning new store.

Primark confirmed it was locating its new store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in March and following a major refurbishment of a 30,800 sq. ft space in the former Debenham’s unit as part of a £6 million investment, it finally opened at 10am on Friday.

Hundreds of shoppers queued in the dark to front the long queues for the official opening which was attended by senior representatives from Primark, the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield, and Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager Martin Walsh.

Primark officially opened its newly-refurbished store at Belfast’s Bank Buildings early last month, bringing its Northern Ireland store count to nine.

First opened in 1976 and extended twice since then, Rushmere Shopping Centre is among the largest shopping centres in Northern Ireland with a host of big-name retailers on site including Boots, Home Bargains, H&M, Superdrug, River Island, TK Maxx, Dunnes and JD Sports while occupiers of its adjacent retail park include Homebase, Matalan, Next, Poundland and Currys PC World.

Speaking at the official opening event, Rushmere Centre Manager, Martin Walsh, said: “I’m delighted that this day has arrived and the wait is finally over. With over 30,000 square feet, Primark is a fantastic addition to Rushmere and a testimony to our commitment to providing the very best retail and hospitality offer for all our customers.

“Primark is an incredibly exciting addition to the huge number of big-name retailers and hospitality brands located right here in the centre and I’m thrilled that it’s ready and open in time for Christmas.

“My sincere thanks to the team at Primark, Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield, and invited guests, and to our new generation of local Primark fashionistas who braved the cold weather to be first to experience the huge choice and value on offer.”

The new store offers menswear, womenswear, kids’ clothing, beauty, lifestyle and homeware products and also features Primark’s licensed ranges including NBA, Disney and NFL.

It also offers a range of sustainable and affordable clothes and products under its Primark Cares label. Almost 40% of Primark’s clothes are already made using recycled or more sustainably sourced materials.

Jacqui Byers, area manager for Primark Northern Ireland said: “We’re proud to continue to invest in Northern Ireland, and we know this new store has been a highly anticipated arrival in the community.

"So, whether it’s festive fashion, winter homewares or everyday essentials, there is something for everyone at Primark Craigavon."

The official opening is hot on the heels of Poundland’s arrival at Rushmere’s retail park which opened its doors only last week, creating 32 new jobs in a 14,500 sq. ft unit.

The new Poundland store is one of eight new UK stores for its owners Pepco to open in in time for Christmas and forms part of its plans to invest in new and enlarged stores in vibrant town centres and retail parks.

“The arrival of both Primark and Poundland to Rushmere is great news for local residents and a significant investment boost for the wider area.

"With new jobs, choice and value, it demonstrates huge confidence in Rushmere and the surrounding and in the broad and extensive retail and hospitality offer the centre and park already enjoys,” Martin Walsh said.