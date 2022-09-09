Prime Minister’s team working on Northern Ireland energy bills support package, says Rees-Mogg

DUP chief Donaldson insists help can be delivered without an Executive

The government is working “at pace” to make sure local households get the same help with energy bills as the rest of the UK, it has been claimed.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has tabled plans for an “energy price guarantee”, with a pledge to cap average household bills at £2,500 for the next two years.

That would save householders around £1,000 a year, or potentially more, if wholesale gas prices increase again.

The change is to apply in Great Britain from October, but it could take longer for the system to be adapted for Northern Ireland.

That could mean that in a matter of weeks, tens of thousands of local households could be spending around £600 a year more on energy bills, which are due to reach £3,100 for some homes from early October.

Ms Truss said there would be a scheme for businesses and other non-domestic energy users for six months.

However, Northern Ireland’s energy market does not operate in the same way as the rest of the UK, and most households here rely on home heating oil. The government has acknowledged that a different approach will be required locally but has not provided details.

One industry leader suggested a voucher which could only be redeemed through oil, electricity or gas businesses could be given to the 768,900 households here, using a similar mechanism to the Covid voucher scheme.

The picture is potentially complicated further by the Stormont stalemate, because any extra spending released by the UK for Northern Ireland usually requires Executive agreement.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the measures would be pushed through Parliament, explaining: “We will also have legislation to support people in Northern Ireland, which I think is fundamentally important. We must be one United Kingdom in how we do this.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the support could be delivered without an Executive.

He added: “Let me be clear. My party will work day and night to ensure, at Westminster and through our ministers at Stormont, that people get the help they need, [that] households and businesses alike in Northern Ireland get the support that they require to help them with rising energy costs and to meet the cost of living at this time.”

A source close to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the government “was working at pace to [ensure] equitable support is available to households in Northern Ireland”.

It is understood there are talks over how the system will work involving the Utility Regulator, the Department for the Economy (DfE), the Treasury, the BEIS and suppliers. The Utility Regulator said it would not be commenting, while the DfE did not reply to a request for comment.

Ann Watt, director of the Pivotal think tank, said: “It was encouraging to hear a clear acknowledgement of the need for this new energy package to apply in Northern Ireland.

“However, we don’t know anything about how it’s going to work or when households can expect to get it.

“Any scheme will have to recognise the differences in the Northern Ireland energy market. Nearly 70% of households here use home heating oil, often moving from one supplier to another.

“That makes it impossible to direct discounts to suppliers, as will be the case with electricity and gas in Great Britain.

David Blevings, executive director for the NI Oil Federation, said: “The industry is proposing that every house in Northern Ireland should receive a voucher, similar to the high street scheme, that can only be exchanged for electricity, gas or oil.

“That way, oil users who need to fund a bulk fill of oil can access funds before winter sets in.

“I am contacting the Department for the Economy and the Northern Ireland Office to make sure oil users get a fair deal from any monies that Northern Ireland receives through the Barnett Formula.”

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the support did not go far enough for businesses, and called for benefits to be increased in line with inflation.

He added energy companies should have faced a windfall tax instead of the scheme being funded through borrowing.

Mr Murphy warned that uncertainty about how the scheme will work in Northern Ireland was also a worry that would “bring little comfort to individuals who are having to decide between heating and eating”.

He added: “Likewise, businesses trying to plan ahead for the winter months have no certainty as to when support will be forthcoming.

“The absence of a functioning Executive will require a workaround.

“At a time of crisis for citizens, businesses and public services, this is completely unacceptable.

“I am calling for urgent clarity on how energy support will be delivered locally.”​​​​