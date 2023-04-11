Printing the Good Friday Agreement was historic moment for Antrim firm

A quarter century is a relatively short timespan for a company with a 160-year heritage in Northern Ireland, which includes establishing the Belfast Telegraph back in 1870.

But 1998 was nonetheless a milestone year for W&G Baird, with a commission from the Northern Ireland Office to print the first copies of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Antrim firm, which today employs a workforce of 90, printed hundreds of thousands of copies of the historic document.

Managing director Patrick Moffett said: “I remember the day the job was on the presses. I was handed the very first copy, hot off the stitching line by our pre-press manager Gary Hull. Over the years, we have printed many important documents, but the Good Friday Agreement remains the most significant.”