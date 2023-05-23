Private care home group’s expansion to bring 950 jobs to Northern Ireland

Investment from US firm sees Healthcare Ireland add over 15 new sites to NI portfolio

Northern Ireland’s largest privately-owned care home operator has secured backing from a US investment company to expand its operations here from 25 to more than 40 sites.

Holywood-based Healthcare Ireland plans to create up to 950 jobs after securing multimillion pound investment from Welltower, the largest owner of healthcare real estate assets in the world.

And the NI firm, founded by entrepreneur Gilbert Yates in 2015, also plans to develop new sites in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

Healthcare Ireland has grown rapidly over the last eight years and currently runs 25 care homes across the region, including a specialist care home under development in Ballymena.

Last year it purchased a portfolio of seven homes from Priory Adult Care.

It provides care in partnership with Northern Ireland’s health trusts, focusing on care packages aligned with individual requirements.

Gilbert Yates said: “We have set out the next stage of our plan to grow our portfolio of care homes across the UK and Ireland.

"Our partnership with Welltower is testament to the success of our operations since setting up the business and we are excited to be able to bring our high-quality care to more regions in the coming months and years.

“Healthcare Ireland is hugely ambitious, and we are already in the process of growing our portfolio of care homes across the UK and Ireland from our base here in Holywood.“This is just the start of our plans for the future which will see us bring our best-in-class care home offering to the world.