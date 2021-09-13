Private sector here losing momentum as growth slows to a five-month low

But Ulster Bank PMI shows that optimism still high for year ahead

Growth in the Northern Ireland private sector has slowed to a five-month low, but job creation is still buoyant in manufacturing and services.

According to the latest Ulster Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index produced by IHS Markit for August, Northern Ireland’s private sector growth is losing momentum, with both output and new orders rising at softer rates.

Read more Cyber security company to create 10 new jobs with new Belfast office

It revealed the Business Activity Index dropped to 52.1 in August from 54.1 in July.

On a scale from zero to 100, anything above 50 signals an increase on the previous month.

Where activity increased, panellists indicated that this reflected demand following the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions. This also supported growth of new orders, but as with activity the rate of expansion softened.

Near record increases in input costs and output prices were also recorded and there were signs of recovery in export orders.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank, said: “Most of the UK regions saw business activity grow at a slower rate in August, and Northern Ireland was no exception. Last month marked local firms’ slowest rates of growth in output, orders and employment in five months. But a two-speed recovery was on show in August at a sector level.

Read more US FinTech company creates 100 jobs in Northern Ireland

“Manufacturing and services firms saw some loss of momentum in August but still chalked up reasonable rates of growth in output and orders while staffing levels continued to rise at a solid pace. But retailers joined construction in contraction territory, with falling sales and orders. Hiring within retail though continued last month.

“Elsewhere, the survey revealed again an all too familiar story, with inflationary pressures and lengthening supplier delivery times. Within the UK, Northern Ireland continues to report the steepest rises in input costs, with local firms raising the prices of their goods and services at faster rates than any other region. Price pressures linked to raw materials, fuel, freight, wages and Brexit continued to be cited by survey respondents. Inflationary price pressures in August eased only marginally relative to their recent record highs, although services firms raised their prices at the fastest pace in 13 years.”

Lee Collinson, head of manufacturing at Barclays agreed. He said: “The makers are raring to march but are increasingly finding themselves doing so with one arm tied behind their backs by supply chain issues. The upshot is that the zip we saw over the past few months has waned a little with higher raw material costs and longer delays impacting levels of growth in overall activity, bringing the Index down to its lowest level in five months.”

Mr Ramsey added, “Optimism amongst local businesses for activity a year ahead improved marginally in August, largely reflecting a sharp rebound in sentiment within construction. This follows the Finance Minister’s announcement that new and existing public sector contracts will make allowances for inflationary prices and supply-chain disruption.

"Meanwhile, manufacturing and services firms remain very optimistic about future activity, with retail the only sector to expect sales activity to be lower in 12 months’ time."

He said firms “will continue to grapple” with the challenges facing them, adding: “But as we saw last week, increased taxation in 2022 will further add to businesses’ mounting cost burden.”