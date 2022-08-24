Profits increase at James Nesbitt’s production firm as Northern Irish star takes £460k dividend

Actor James Nesbitt has received £460,000 in dividends from his production firm over the past two years, as the company’s profits increased marginally in the last year.

Reported by the Irish Times, the accounts for Brown Cow Films Ltd show the Cold Feet star received £240,000 in the year up to the end of March last year.

He took a dividend payment of £220,000 the year before.

The accounts also show profits at the production firm increased slightly to £5.828m, up from £5.808m.

The rise is significantly less than in 2020 when the company’s profit figures increased from £782,555 to £5.808m.

Cash within the company also fell last year according to the accounts, decreasing from £721,765 to £499,939, with money owed to company debtors rising from £651,000 to £5.85m.

The money includes a £1.5m directors loan account and £3m owed to the actor’s other company Nesbro Ltd.

Earlier this year figures revealed that Nesbitt’s other production company, the Holywood-based G&H Film and Television Services, had total net assets of over £1.8m at the end of June last year.

According to unaudited accounts filed at Companies House, this total is approximately £1m more than the previous year.

G&H has operated since the mid-1990s but was taken over by Nesbitt and his partner Maurice Brown in 2012.

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old who featured in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit series of films also has plans to move into the hospitality sector along with Brown, with the construction of a hotel on the outskirts of Belfast.

Nesbitt and Brown, through their company Nesbro, want to build the Drumvale Hotel on a scenic site in Drumbeg, close to the Lagan Towpath and within Lagan Valley Regional Park.

Documents filed state the Drumvale Hotel will have no more than 50 rooms.