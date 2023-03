Profits up 85% at Henderson Group to hit a striking £52.7m

Performance of company behind Spar brand boosted by £1bn turnover, but director warns Niamh Campbell the future could be difficult

Deal: South Belfast business Creightons acquired JD Hunter & Co Supermarket in Markethill from the Henderson Group, which had owned and managed it since 2019

Niamh Campbell Tue 6 Sep 2022 at 08:07