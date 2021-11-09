Property developer Mayfair Group invests £100m in 500 green homes

Property developer the Mayfair Group is to invest £100m in 500 sustainable homes in the UK and Ireland over the next five years.

The Belfast-based company said its Mayfair Zero developments will incorporate integrated solar panels, solar battery storage systems and electric vehicle charge points, as well as smart grid technology.

The first Mayfair Zero development will be at Thorburn Gate off the Antrim Road in Belfast, where the company said homeowners will be able to save nearly £400 a year on their electricity bills. Phase one reached sale agreed within 60 seconds of being released.

Director Victoria Patterson said: “The launch of Mayfair Zero and our ambitious plans to deliver 500 sustainable homes over the next five years sets out our commitment to playing a leading role in the fight against climate change. We also believe it aligns with what people want from their homes, which is the opportunity to support the shift to net zero carbon emissions without compromising on modern living.”

She added: “With a number of exciting new developments already under way we are actively acquiring sites throughout the UK and Ireland, and we look forward to making further significant announcements in the near future.”