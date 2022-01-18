Property firm Bradley opens Belfast base

Headed by Garrett O’Hare, the company’s move to the city’s Adelaide Street brings its network to four branches, with three others in Newry, Warrenpoint and Rostrevor.

The opening follows recent growth at the business, including a 25% rise in its commercial division and a 30% increase in residential sales.

Mr O’Hare, managing director of Bradley NI, said: “The commercial property division is where we see the opportunity for most future growth. We are currently in the process of recruiting for our commercial division, including for an associate director and support team who will be based in Belfast. Our intention is that the team will expand steadily over the next few years.”

The company said it had sold NI’s most expensive home last year. It said it has plans to seek bigger offices in Belfast as it grows and it is also seeking acquisition opportunities.