Propertynews.com is sold to GCD Technologies

Belfast Telegraph sister website Propertynews.com has been sold to its long-term technology partner for an undisclosed sum.

Publisher Mediahuis, which acquired the Belfast Telegraph in 2019, said it had sold the property portal to GCD Technologies in order to focus on its core publishing business and other classifieds sites.

GCD Technologies will take ownership of the popular house-hunting portal and its property software products from November 1.

Mediahuis said GCD was the “perfect buyer” for Propertynews.com after acting as its technology partner since 2004.

The publisher’s remaining classifieds sites includie the highly successful nijobfinder portal.

Over the last 17 years, GCD has designed and developed the Propertynews.com portal, apps and estate agency management software products.

GCD has extensive digital product development experience and has worked with clients such as Power NI and Fane Valley.

It employs almost 40 people between offices in Lurgan and Dublin. The acquisition of Propertynews.com will see the fast-growing business further increase its headcount.

In the past three years, GCD has grown its business by more than 40%.

Andrew Gough, managing director of GCD, said: “In addition to developing digital products for our clients, we also develop and operate a suite of products ourselves and the acquisition of Propertynews.com fits perfectly within our strategy to further grow this stream of our business.

"We have a long history with Propertynews and our team have a deep relationship with the platform, its technology and its customers, so we are delighted to be taking ownership of the site and its software products.

"We are really excited about the future of Propertynews.com and the innovation we can bring to the property market locally here in Northern Ireland.”

Marc Vangeel, chief executive of Mediahuis Ireland, said: “Mediahuis are proud to have owned the propertynews.com portal within our portfolio of news media and digital brands since 2019, but we believe that this offer from GCD Technologies will bring the resources and product development experience needed to continue to compete effectively into the future. We wish the new owners continued success.”

Propertynews.com was established in 2000 as Northern Ireland’s first property portal.

It became part of Mediahuis when the company acquired Independent News & Media in 2019.

Mediahuis publishes a range of print and digital titles including Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, Irish Independent and the Sunday Independent.