Proposals aired for 19-storey apartment block with rooftop cafe for Sailortown in Belfast

Image highlighting location of Amigo Developments' proposed 19-store development for Pilot Street and Princes Dock Street in Belfast, next to Barrow Square. Image from Rapport Architects

A possible 19 storey apartment block with rooftop cafe in Belfast’s Sailortown, which could bring 350 construction jobs, is being put to the public.

Amigo Developments in Lisburn wants to build 149 build to rent apartments, a restaurant, shop and bar at the site on Pilot Street and Princes Dock Street.

Its plans, which also involve proposals to improve nearby Barrow Square, have been scaled back from a 30-storey block – which would have made it Northern Ireland’s tallest building.

If it goes ahead, the company said it would invest £35m in the project on the site of derelict pubs Pat’s Bar and The Rotterdam at Clarendon Dock.

Amigo Developments said its pre-application community consultation, which closes on July 7, would provide information about the proposal to residents and businesses in the area, and other ‘stakeholders’.

There will also be a public drop-in event at the AC Hotel at City Quays on July 3 so that feedback can be gathered before a planning application is submitted to Belfast City Council.

A spokesman for planning advisers Gravis Planning told Belfast Telegraph that there would be 89 one-bedroom and 60 two-bedroom apartments on the site.

He said: ”The proposal will regenerate a vacant site providing active frontages at a prominent location, contributing to the continued regeneration of Clarendon Dock and wider Sailortown area.

"It represents £35m of investment by Amigo Developments Ltd, creating circa 350 jobs in the construction industry over 24 months, while also creating circa 50 full-time/part-time jobs in the hospitality and retail sectors post-construction.”

Plans for the site have been circulating since 2010, when Clementine Developments first applied for planning permission for a 21-storey development. It won planning permission for the project, then known as Olympic Tower.

But planning permission expired in 2016, with a public consultation then carried out in 2019 into Amigo Developments’ proposal for 30 storeys.

Gravis said the top two floors of the 19 storeys would be “considerably set back”. And it said that in keeping with planning policy, 20% of the apartments would meet the definition of “affordable housing”.

It added: “The top of the building will be utilised as a rooftop café/bar with garden area, so that the spectacular views available will not just be restricted to the building’s residents.”

The ground floor of the block would have a restaurant, retail unit and residents’ entrance lobby, opening out into Barrow Square.

And the advisers said their plans for Barrow Square would give it a new lease of life as a landscaped space for the public to use.

“It is one of few public spaces within the locality and the restaurant and retail unit will activate this space.”

Directors of Amigo Developments include Ashley McCulla, managing director of logistics company McCulla Transport.