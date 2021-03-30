Proposed closure of Kingspan site in Co Antrim puts 23 jobs at risk

The proposed closure of a Kingspan site in Co Antrim has put 23 jobs at risk as the company plans to consolidate its polystyrene production in the Republic of Ireland.

Staff at the Springvale Road plant in Ballyclare, which specialises in expanded polystyrene (EPS) production, are currently engaged in a consultation process with the building materials company regarding their future.

Following a review of its operations due to declining sales, Kingspan intends to consolidate its EPS production at a facility in Askeaton in Co Limerick.

A spokesperson for the company said: "The proposed closure puts 23 staff members at risk of redundancy, following a consultation period. Kingspan will work with staff to explore the option to transfer to roles at other Kingspan facilities where suitable."

Regional officer for the trade union Unite, Kevin McAdam, said the move will leave the workforce unemployed in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Consultations between Unite and management have reached the end without any movement from the company," he stated.

"It would now appear that closure in the coming few months is imminent. We have tried to persuade the company to continue with the Co Antrim plant but it appears they are keener to concentrate their business in their plant in Co Limerick."