Proposed floating wind farm off Northern Ireland coast ‘could power 500,000 homes’

Dutch-based offshore energy specialist SBM Offshore is considering building a multi-million pound floating wind energy development off the coast of Northern Ireland.

The company said its potential investment could amount to £1bn, with the capacity to power up to 500,000 homes.

Niamh Kenny, project director, said: “We are investigating two sites in the North Channel halfway between Northern Ireland and Scotland for a series of new generation floating wind turbines. The two sites would generate a combined 400MW, representing 13% of Northern Ireland’s energy needs and up to 57% of domestic requirement.”

However, the plans will depend on the Crown Estate putting forward a leasing round for Northern Ireland. The scheme could be operational by 2028/29.

Ms Kenny said the company was considering potential sites close to Kilroot or Ballylumford.

SBM Offshore said its floating technologies had a “significantly-reduced environmental impact” in installation and operation compared to conventional turbines with foundations on the seabed.

Ms Kenny said: “We are in discussions with the Northern Ireland government, the grid operator SONI, the energy regulator UREGNI, Renewables NI and the Crown Estate.

“Significantly, we have completed our site characterisation and have commenced a scoping exercise in consultation with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, which is the first step in applying for a marine licence to build offshore infrastructure.”

The company said the project would create supply chain opportunities including the assembly of the required steel floating devices, logistics, marine services and construction.