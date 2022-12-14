Protocol and inflation propel record sales for Northern Ireland companies

Firms here boosted year-on-year trade by 13.6% to record £77.1bn in 2021

Firms in Northern Ireland boosted their sales by 13.6% to a record £77.1bn in 2021 due to inflation and continued access to Great Britain and EU markets through the NI Protocol, a report suggests.

Representing the largest total sales value on record, the strong performance also reflects a bounce back from weaker sales in 2020 resulting from lockdown measures and business closures during the pandemic.

The provisional figures are taken from the Northern Ireland Economic Trade Statistics 2021, published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

Of the £77.1bn, domestic sales increased by 13.2% to £52.1bn and trade with GB by 13.1% to £12.8bn, while exports to the Republic shot up 23% to £5.2bn.

Exports to other EU markets excluding the Republic increased by 16.8% to £2.6bn, with trade to global markets excluding GB and the EU rising 8.3% to £4.4bn.

Excluding GB and Ireland, the USA was the biggest market for exports at £1.8bn, exceeding the combined sales of the next three trading partners, the Netherlands, Germany and Canada.

Many parts of business have welcomed the NI Protocol but it has been bitterly opposed by unionists, leading to the DUP stepping down from the power sharing Executive earlier this year.

Among buoyant sectors of the NI economy is food and drink, estimated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) to have boosted turnover by 6.4% year on year to £5.8bn in 2021.

While the protocol has safeguarded NI exports to the EU and movement of goods to GB, much of the increase from 2021 can be attributed to inflation across the supply chain, according to Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (Nifda) executive director Michael Bell.

“While inflation has increased as a result of the war in Ukraine this year, food and drink companies were already experiencing increased costs as a result of global factors including labour, Brexit, global supply chain issues and UK government policy changes,” he said.

“Inflation is likely to remain a challenge in the months ahead in the face of increased energy costs during a difficult winter.

"It is crucial that all parts of the supply chain work together to minimise the impact on consumers."

Total sales in NI exceeded total purchases by £28.4bn, driven by the domestic market, according to the report.

With the exception of GB, from which we buy more than we sell with a trade deficit of £1.7bn, NI boasted a trade surplus in most markets, including £2.1bn with the Irish Republic, £0.1bn with the rest of the EU, and £2.3bn for other export markets.

GB remained NI’s key trading partner, accounting for 16.6% of total sales, followed by 6.7% for Ireland, 3.4% for other EU markets, and 5.7% of other global markets.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the importance of trade with the rest of the UK underscored the “need to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market”.

“Those who will attempt to use the figures to tell us the protocol is working conveniently ignore the fact that not only has the protocol not been fully implemented yet, but that current trade is propped up to the sum of around half a million pounds per day through the Trader Support Service,” he said.

“Were these vital protections removed then we know businesses here have said it would have a devastating impact, including the halting of vital supply chains within 48 hours."

However, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “The protocol is mitigating the negative impact of Brexit, creating jobs, boosting our economy and helping businesses to grow. Businesses need certainty and stability.

"Negotiations between the British government and the EU must now reach an early and successful negotiated settlement.”