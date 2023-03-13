Protocol deal ‘can help boost our GDP by 50% to £66bn over the next decade’

Trade advisory firm says Windsor Framework has potential to build on improvements to the local economy since Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998

OCO Global has published an analysis of the economy's performance since 1998. It says the new protocol deal has potential to build on this success substantially

GDP has more than doubled in Northern Ireland since the Good Friday Agreement was signed, and the Windsor Framework could propel it to £66bn by 2033, a trade advisory firm has claimed.

Citing growth in GDP to £43.7bn in 2020, OCO Global chair Mark O’Connell said an effectively operating framework could boost our economy by a further 50% over the next 10 years.

He believes inward investment could potentially create another 33,000 jobs, boost overseas visitors to 5.7m, and grow air route capacity to an annual 12m passengers by 2033.

OCO Global is a Belfast-based tech-focused trade and investment consultancy that works with multi-nationals and government agencies around the world, and set up its Belfast headquarters after the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Our economy has been transformed by outside investment, trade, tourism and investment in infrastructure since the Agreement was signed in 1998, said Mr O’Connell.

“In the intervening years there has been a global financial crash, a pandemic and more recently uncertainty caused by new post-Brexit trading arrangements,” he said.

“While these events may have coloured people’s view, the truth is that the economy has been transformed for the better in the past quarter century.”

He said when he set up the firm in Belfast in 2001 there was a “palpable sense of business confidence” that the region was about to take off economically.

It has also shown the greatest improvement of any UK region, with average GDP per capita rising from £13,391 to £25,575 between 1998 and 2020.

Prosperity and life expectancy have increased as a result, and new residents have been attracted, he said.

“Van Morrison sang ‘wouldn’t it be great if it was like this all the time’ and looking at the indicators on the economy and health an impartial observer could only conclude that the Good Friday Agreement has delivered for the people of Northern Ireland,” said Mr O’Connell.

It has published an economic analysis of how the local economy has been transformed in the past 25 years.

Its analysis is based on the four indicators of tourism, investment, liveability and the economy.

Tourism has been a key beneficiary, with overseas visitors doubling from 1.3m to 3m, scheduled air routes more than tripling to 73, handling 8.8m passengers, and cruise ship visitors leaping from 1,000 in 1998 to 280,000 in 2019, said Mr O’Connell.

Foreign direct investment has declined in manufacturing but taken off across cyber, fintech and analytics with companies such as Liberty, All State, FinTru and Fujitsu sitting up shop here, as well as home-grown successes Kainos, Concentrix and Learning Pool.

“With the opportunities of dual access to both the UK and EU single market and Northern Ireland’s unique north-south and east-west relationships in the UK and Ireland, now is the time to double down on the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement,” said Mr O’Connell.

“With the Windsor Framework offering substantial improvements to the operation of the protocol, OCO forecasts that the local economy has the potential to grow by 50% to £66bn (GDP) in the next decade.

“A better economy means that Northern Ireland is also a healthier, wealthier and happier place to live. The percentage of people claiming good health has increased from 70% to 79%, we have a more diverse community with almost 5% of residents now born outside Northern Ireland, and numbers in full-time education have increased by 50% to 66,000.

“Clearly, not everyone has felt these benefits to the same degree and we have far too many communities still living in deprivation, but the best way to address these problems is to keep building prosperity whilst ensuring that we give people the means to access the opportunities growth brings.

“The Good Friday Agreement’s anniversary will focus the world’s attention on Northern Ireland; it is a one-off opportunity to demonstrate that we are investor friendly and, vitally, have political stability.

“There’s a lot of goodwill internationally... let’s ensure we make the most of if.”