Protocol is helping growth for more than half of businesses: NI Chamber survey

A REPORT has shown that more than half of NI Chamber members believe the protocol is supporting business growth.

While the agreement between the UK and EU has caused political difficulties, 54% of members maintain it’s helping their business. However, just under 30% of those surveyed maintained the agreement is having no impact on sales.

The protocol was concluded as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and maintains an open border on the island of Ireland by introducing checks and customs on goods entering NI ports from Britain.

The checks and customs have introduced some friction on trade from Britain to Northern Ireland. Around one in three members said they were finding it difficult to buy from Britain, leading to around 30% buying fewer goods from GB.

However, 36% said they were buying more goods from Britain, although at 54%, more than half had increased their purchases from outside the UK.

Ann McGregor, chief executive of NI Chamber, said: “Policymakers should be encouraged and challenged in equal measure by the results of this survey.

“Despite all the difficulties, the message is clear, Northern Ireland’s businesses are ready and willing to export but greater engagement and smoother processes are needed to drive better outcomes.

“On the protocol, it is no surprise that the view of the majority of the respondents is that the protocol is a vehicle for growth, while there are real issues to be resolved for a significant minority of firms.

“But we have known what these issues are for some time. Agreed solutions must be delivered at pace. If we get all of this right, there is a real opportunity for growth in 2023.”

Overall, firms said they did not believe their views were taken into consideration when it came to trade deals, with half thinking that the voice of business was ignored in the process.

The report, carried out with Invest NI, found that business in Northern Ireland in general had a strong appetite for international trade.