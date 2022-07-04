Protocol uncertainty making Northern Ireland ‘less attractive’ to potential investors

Uncertainty around the protocol is making Northern Ireland less attractive to incoming investors, a new property report has said.

CBRE’s Quarterly Real Estate Research Report for the second quarter of the year, said while there was £44m worth of commercial property transactions here, an increase of £21m on last year, “there is no doubt that political uncertainty on this subject makes Northern Ireland less attractive to any incoming investor or occupier”.

Despite those challenges, activity has still been promising.

CBRE said the letting market in the office, retail, industrial and hotel spaces have remained active over the second quarter of 2022, although the inflationary pressures which have benefited the investment market have dented occupier sentiment, as have geopolitical uncertainty around Ukraine and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

CBRE added that while available capital through the likes of the Belfast Region City Deal with plans released for regeneration was positive, this too is facing challenges “thwarted by a planning system which can take up to two or three years for a major application to be resolved”, calling on improvements to the system to attract the next wave of development.

During Q2 2022, the report said retail and office sales performed well as investors looked for value and long-term investment opportunities.

It said the most notable deals during the period included the sale of Ross's Court for £5.7m and Marlborough House for an undisclosed price (both located in Belfast) to the Martin Property Group.

In addition, Killymeal House in Belfast sold for £6.1m.

By the end of the second quarter, the largest investment sector so far this year has been retail followed by the office sector representing 63% and 30% of the total investment spend respectively.

CBRE NI managing director Brian Lavery said: “Despite a number of headwinds, the Northern Ireland commercial property market has been busy over the last three months.

“The second half of the year will certainly be interesting, but the commercial property market can continue to be an indication of recovering investment and occupational interest in what has always been a resilient sector.

“Commercial property is often used as a hedge against inflation, and this will give the investment market a boost as inflationary pressures continue to rise across the UK and Ireland.

“This is proven by the investment market activity in Northern Ireland and indeed the preparation for sale of several substantial assets which will come to the market in the third quarter.”

CBRE NI said Q3 in 2022 looks set to be particularly busy for the investment market with over £40m worth of properties agreed for sale and in the process of being finalised as well as over £115m being prepared for the market.

In the office market, Belfast city centre recorded take-up of 77,610 square feet, an increase of 214% over the first quarter of the year which brings the year-to-date figure to 102,289 square feet.

Take-up is still below the rolling five-year average but the recent announcement removing the need to work from home where possible is expected to assist companies in working out their real estate strategies as the majority look to implement a hybrid strategy between home and office-based working.

Demand for industrial and logistics space remains strong, with a lack of accommodation tempering activity. In Duncrue Street, Belfast, approximately 100,000 square feet of space is due for completion in August/September 2022.

In retail the report said a number of closures, particularly in food and beverage retail, is being supported by the growth of the discount retail sector, with names including B&M and Home Bargains seeking new stores.