Public is asked for its views on £150m Queen’s Quay proposal

Revamp plan includes apartments, hotel, gym, new office space, restaurants, cafes and bars

A new era is set to dawn for part of Belfast’s waterfront as the public is consulted on a £150m redevelopment of Queen’s Quay.

The Department for Communities has lodged plans for a revamp to include apartments, gym, grade A offices, restaurants, cafes, bars, hotel and community space.

And the Communities Minister is today launching a consultation over the proposals for the site on the eastern bank of the Lagan.

The area is described as a key connection between the city centre and landmarks like the SSE Arena and Titanic Quarter, and other proposed schemes at Sirocco Quay and Belfast Quays.

Deirdre Hargey said the site was “one of most strategic gateways for the city centre”.

“The redevelopment of Queen’s Quay will have an important role to play in helping to improve access for communities in east Belfast to the city centre and to become a high quality and shared space for all with a lasting legacy,” she added.

The minister said she wanted the public to look at an online public consultation exhibit on the department’s website, or register to take part in a virtual consultation.

Hamilton Architects is heading up a team involved in the plans.

Paul Millar, partner at Hamilton Architects, said: “Queen’s Quay is a very prestigious and exciting project which will usher in a new era in the economic and social regeneration of Belfast’s riverfront and connect different sections of the city as never before.

“Our team is experienced in urban regeneration and has a comprehensive understanding of the issues associated with planning, financial viability and commercial law. This is critical to enable the department to bring forward this comprehensive development scheme.”

Odyssey Millennium was involved in plans two years ago to transform the site. It proposed building nearly 800 houses, two hotels, offices, shops and leisure facilities including cafes and restaurants in a £100m project.

At the same time the Department for Communities was proposing its own project costing around the same.

It first advertised for expressions of interest in Queen’s Quay nearly five years ago.