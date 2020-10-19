Putting homes under the hammer a 'good way to sell property,' says Wilsons Auctions

Northern Ireland firm Wilsons Auctions has said property sale by auction can mitigate the risk of a sale falling through. (stock picture)

As it continues to hold online auctions during the pandemic, the company claimed the sales method can give surety of a succesful outcome to vendors and buyers.

It said purchasers "will show their commitment by paying a 10% non-refundable deposit and exchanging contracts with a fixed completion date within 28 days".

And the company claimed an auction process can also give private vendors a fixed and short completion period, lending confidence to the process.

Dave Pennick, Wilsons Auctions executive, said the auction process mitigated the risk of a sale falling through. "Our experience is that properties priced appropriately and entered early into the auction cycle, with legal packs available well in advance of auction day, allowing us to provide focused marketing and facilitating viewings. Generally, properties receive strong pre-auction interest, sometimes pre-auction offers which are reported to the vendor, or sell in the room."