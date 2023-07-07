PwC announces 11 senior promotions in Northern Ireland

From left, new PwC partners Christopher Neill, Deborah Stevenson and Michael Willis with Caitroina McCusker, Regional Market Leader for PwC Northern Ireland.

Business advisory firm PwC has announced 11 senior promotions in Northern Ireland, including three directors admitted into the partnership.

Eight senior managers in Northern Ireland have also been promoted to director, with the new roles part of a total 709 promotions in Northern Ireland this month, reflecting PwC’s continued investment in the region.

The new additions to the partnership include Christopher Neill in tax, Deborah Stevenson in Operate and Michael Willis in deals.

The newly promoted directors at PwC NI are Michael Walkingshaw in the consulting practice, Connor Bailey and Darren McCarroll in the deals practice, Mari McLarnon in the tax practice and Sarah Cole, James Davidson, Celesta Forte and Simon Gowdy in Operate.

Caitroina McCusker, regional market leader for Northern Ireland, said: “It is wonderful to welcome Christopher, Deborah and Michael to the partnership. They each bring a huge wealth of experience and talent to our leadership in Northern Ireland and I extend my warmest congratulations to them.

"They will have an important role to play in delivering our strategy and helping our clients navigate challenges and find opportunities in areas like climate change and rapidly evolving technology like artificial intelligence.

“I also want to congratulate all of our people who are celebrating promotions this July, including our eight new directors. This is a testament to their continued hard work and the value they bring to PwC and our clients.”