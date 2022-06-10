PwC appoint first female Regional Market Leader in Northern Ireland

Incoming Regional Market Leader at PwC NI Catriona McCusker and Kevin MacAllister who will retire from the post next month

PwC has appointed its first ever female Regional Market Leader in Northern Ireland.

Caitriona McCusker from Banbridge was appointed to the role and will take up the post next month when Kevin MacAllister retires from the PwC partnership.

The appointment makes Catriona the only female RML for the UK.

Mr MacAllister will leave the firm after 34 years of service, including two years as Regional Market Leader, following his appointment in July 2020.

During his time in the post, Kevin successfully navigated the firm through the challenges presented by the pandemic, while still managing to achieve rapid growth and transitioning the firm’s 3,300 people into the new Merchant Square office.

Cat’s background includes leading some of the largest digital transformation programmes in higher education institutions (HEIs) across the UK and globally in her role as PwC’s Education Leader in the government and health industries sector.

With over 20 years’ experience as a business transformation consultant, Cat helped HEIs at a local and global level to identify and implement the right technology, strategy and people experience.

She joined PwC as a consultant in 2000 following graduation from Ulster University.

Speaking about her new role, she said: “I’m excited to be appointed to the role of Regional Market Leader. Coming from Northern Ireland, I fully recognise the opportunities that the next few years bring for PwC and our NI clients.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to Kevin and the fantastic work he has done over the last two years as RML; his efforts means he leaves behind a firm ready to take advantage of the opportunities presented.”

Carl Sizer, PwC’s Head of Regions, said Cat's appointment “demonstrates our Northern Ireland commitment and sector focus”.

He added: “I would also like to thank Kevin MacAllister for his dedication, enthusiasm and expertise over the last 34 years.

“Kevin has been a great stalwart to the firm; his time with the firm, including most recently as the Regional Market Leader, has been underpinned by a strong commitment to contribute to the growth of Northern Ireland’s economy and his dedication to supporting businesses locally and internationally. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Mr MacAllister said: “I will leave knowing that PwC Northern Ireland is in a fantastic position to capitalise on the opportunities and continue our impressive growth.

“Cat’s appointment is fantastic news for the firm; I have worked with her on a number of projects and the energy, commitment and drive she has for our clients and the Northern Ireland market is clear to see. I will work closely with Cat in my remaining weeks to ensure that the transition is as seamless as possible. I wish her every success in her new role.”