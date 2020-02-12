PWC forges business link with Catalyst

Business advisory firm PwC has joined up with Catalyst, Northern Ireland's innovation community, in a new collaboration.

The partnership will see the firm's tech-enabled Operate delivery division work with the innovation community to help shape programmes and support entrepreneurship.

Operate was set up in 2017 and now employs over 1,000 people in Belfast. It helps businesses overcome operational challenges, like financial crime operations and regulatory testing.

Catalyst is an independent, not-for-profit organisation.