Queen's Awards for Enterprise: NI firms Send My Bag, G&L Scientific and EDGE Innovate among winners

Three Northern Ireland companies out of more than 200 UK-wide have won Queen's Awards for Enterprise, all in the international trade category.

Send My Bag of Bangor, Belfast-based G&L Scientific and EDGE Innovate, headquartered in Dungannon, were honoured for their entrepreneurship under the awards government-sponsored awards scheme running for more than five decades.

A total of 232 businesses representing every part of the United Kingdom were honoured under the banners of international trade, innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: "Companies like SendMyBag are outstanding examples of the entrepreneurial spirit this country is renowned for and today we’re celebrating their achievements and recognising the contributions they make to Northern Ireland and the wider community."

Send My Bag, established over a decade ago and a previous winner for its international growth, ships personal effects, including holiday luggage and relocation shipments. Serving customers in 80 countries, the company doubled its growth to more than £10m between 2018 and 2020 and describes itself as the number one personal effects shipper worldwide.

The company is entirely self funded, with an original £100k investment still in the bank. It has announced the team is moving to new offices, a former XtraVision store in Bloomfield Shopping Centre after failing to find suitable office space in Bangor.

Employing 147 people, G&L Scientific, founded in 2016, provides expert scientific regulatory affairs and quality assurance consultancy services and support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) companies around the world.

Welcoming the award, Stephen Loughrey, chief executive, said: “We are honoured to have been recognised with this highly prestigious award. G&L Scientific is proud to be at the cutting edge of global healthcare.

“This award is a direct result of that collective passion and dedication and my thanks are extended to everyone who has helped with this incredible achievement.”

EDGE Innovate, a family owned company employing 170 people directly, develops, manufactures, markets and exports sophisticated technologies for shredding, stacking, screening and sorting of primary and secondary raw materials in production processes and recycling.

The company currently exports 94.4% of their products outside of the United Kingdom from its 187,000ft² manufacturing facility near Dungannon. The company has an export presence in North America, Australia, and Middle East.

“The team at EDGE Innovate are absolutely delighted to win the Queen’s Award for Enterprise. This award is recognition of the hard work and resilience of all our stakeholders over the last three years, especially during the time of the pandemic," said Darragh Cullen, EDGE Innovate managing director.

"With staff suffering from Ccovid, isolating and with enforced lockdown, it has been an extremely challenging period.. EDGE is a growing organisation and working closely with all our stakeholders in the context of mutual respect and teamwork has allowed this growth to continue over the last three years.

"Continual growth during the pandemic is remarkable and a testament to who we all are and how we conduct ourselves. We accept this award as recognition of that success."

The company has successfully completed the construction of a new 37,500ft² facility to house a new paint shop and stores facilities. T

Winners of the Queen's Awards scheme, established in 1965, are allowed to promote the success for five years, flying its flag at their main office and use the emblem on marketing materials. Winners are also given a Grant of Appointment (an official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy.

Senior officials in Whitehall and experts from industry and academia judge entrants, which are then recommended by the Prime Minister to the Queen.