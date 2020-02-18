Questions must be answered over £2.5m Invest NI loan to Wrightbus, says Sinn Fein

Questions need to be answered over the use of public money from Invest NI by Wrightbus, Sinn Fein has said.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald, chair of the Economy Comittee at Stormont, said that in June 2019 Invest NI loaned Wrightbus £2.5m in a bid to provide "financial breathing space" at a time when the company was experiencing financial difficulties.

The firm then went into administration before being bought by English industrialist Jo Bamford in October.

"Clarity is now needed on what the terms of the loan were and whether Invest NI was aware that charitable donations were being given to the Green Pastures Church while Wrightbus was reporting losses," Ms Archibald said.

"People are entitled to know how public money is being spent and should be able to have confidence it is being spent in an accountable and transparent manner."

An Invest NI spokesman said: "Invest NI has been completely open about the decision to provide an urgent £2.5m secured loan as part of a wider funding package to the Wrights Group.

"The decision to provide the loan was taken jointly by Invest NI, and the permanent secretaries of the Department for the Economy and the Department of Finance to help safeguard the business.

Green Pastures Church

"Had this loan (of which £1.5m has already been repaid) not been advanced, it is very unlikely the company would be operating today under new management, with employment of 400 and plans for further growth."

Parent company donated £1.35m to church despite firm's financial distress

The MLA's comments come after BBC Spotlight revealed the parent company of Wrightbus donated £1.35m to Green Pastures Church despite the Ballymena bus builder being in deep financial trouble.

However, the then management said this was before a drop in orders and the failure to secure a contract and subsequently “every penny” was used to try and save the business.

BBC Spotlight has revealed the parent firm Cornerstone made the donation to the church in Ballymena in January 2019.

Wrightbus then went into administration in September 2019, owing creditors £58m.

Every penny was needed to prop up Wrightbus, so no money was available for charitable donations Jeff Wright

In a statement Jeff Wright, who was the controlling shareholder of Cornerstone and a director of the church, said: "When the business experienced a sudden and unexpected drop off in orders and the failure of a significant order to materialise profits plummeted and every penny was needed to prop up Wrightbus, so no money was available for charitable donations.

"It is a simple truth, a fervent wish and an unswerving commitment to Christian works that has been the sole motivation behind Green Pastures, and more recently its planned expansion to the Gateway Project.

"There is no mystery to how, as a family, we were able to support our Christian commitment to these works. All dividends from Wright group were paid with the full knowledge of Bank of Ireland and Invest NI."

Mr Wright said the firm's collapse was "deeply felt" by his family, adding that he recognised the anger the collapse has generated.

"We reject any insinuation of wrongdoing and trust that we will be fully vindicated when all matters are concluded," Mr Wright added.

When the firm collapse, the PSNI advised the Wright family of threats to their safety and security in September last year.

Mr Wright said he believed this was triggered by "untrue information about our financial dealings".

He added that his family cooperated fully with Deloitte when they were brought in to advise the company in April 2019 and have continued to do so after the administration of Wrightbus.

It has been previously reported Green Pastures received an estimated £15m in donations through Cornerstone over the last six years.

Most of the donations were made during a period when the firm was financially strong.

However, Wrights Group management accounts for 2018 show a pre-tax loss of £13.6m.

According to accounts filed with Companies House, the firm donated the following amounts to the church.

2012 - £1.02m

2013 - £742,000

2014 - £4.45m

2015 - £5.02m

2016 - £700,000

2017 - £4.15m

Green Pastures has also pledged to build a megachurch on a 97-acre site with a business park, training centre and student housing near Ballymena.

This is referred to as "Project Nehemiah" in Companies House documents with £4.65m sitting in its dedicated account in 2018.

The Spotlight programme, which airs at 10.35pm on Tuesday, also looks at other transactions in the run-up to the administration.

Since the company was bought out of administration in October the firm has been on a recruitment drive and the factory now employs around 400 people.