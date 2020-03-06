Quinn director Kevin Lunney makes first public appearance since abduction and torture

Quinn's Director Kevin Lunney and First Minster Arlene Foster at the launch of the new Strategic Business Insights Partnership between Quinn Industrial Holdings and St. Aidan's High School in Derrylin on Friday. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney has made his first public appearance since his abduction and torture last year.

Mr Lunney (50) was abducted from near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh on September 17 and taken away in a horse box by a gang of up to six men.

The father-of-six had his leg broken, was slashed with a Stanley knife and doused in bleach during a two-and-a-half hour ordeal.

He had the letters QIH cut into his chest and was dumped by the side of a remote road in Co Cavan.

The incident was one of the most serious in a years-long campaign of intimidation of staff and targeting of businesses previously owned by ex-billionaire Sean Quinn.

Mr Lunney attended the launch of QIH's Business Insights Partnership with St Aidan's High School in Derrylin on Friday.

The five-year partnership will involve the creation of a business insights hub for students and sponsorship of St Aidan's Business Department.

Quinn Director Kevin Lunney, Pat McTeggart (Principal) , First Minister Arlene Foster , Education Minister Peter Weir and Pat Rooney (St Aidan's) at the launch of the new Strategic Business Insights Partnership between Quinn Industrial Holdings and St. Aidan's High School in Derrylin. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

First Minister Arlene Foster and Education Minister Peter Weir also attended the event.

QIH chief executive Liam McCaffrey said the initiative recognises the "important interdependency" between schools, business and the wider community.

"Through our schools’ programmes our apprenticeship, graduate, post-graduate KTP and supported chartership programmes we have seen at first hand the huge benefits of life-long learning and continuing education, to our business and to the local economy," he said.

"We are delighted that St. Aidan’s have come on board with us and we are committed to working with them to developing sustainable early-stage careers-paths for our future leaders”.

Pat McTeggart, Principal of St Aidan's, said the partnership will be an "exciting adventure" that will be beneficial for both students and staff.

Quinn's Director Kevin Lunney at the launch of the new Strategic Business Insights Partnership between Quinn Industrial Holdings and St. AidanÕs High School in Derrylin. Credit: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"Sometimes the delivery of new business concepts in a classroom environment can lack the necessary practical and real-life references and examples that are necessary for students to gain a proper understanding of the topic," he said.

"Working closely with a wide range of people from all disciplines in Quinns and the site visits has brought the whole subject to life and we are extremely lucky to have this opportunity on our doorstep.”

Earlier this week, three people were arrested in connection with Kevin Lunney's abduction and torture, however they were later released without charge.