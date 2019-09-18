Quinn Industrial boss Kevin Lunney abducted from home and dumped after horrific attack

The Chief Operating Officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings has been abducted and seriously assaulted before being dumped at the side of the road in Co Cavan.

Police are investigating after 50-year-old businessman Kevin Lunney was taken from his home in Derrylin at around 6.40pm on Tuesday evening.

Mr Lunney was seriously assaulted before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

He was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) said that Mr Lunney was abducted when he was returning to his family home in Kinawley.

A QIH spokesperson said that Mr Lunney's and an unknown car were found ablaze in a road near his family home shortly before 7.00pm on Tuesday evening.

"Mr Lunney sustained a broken leg and range of other very severe, but non life threatening injuries for which he is being treated in a nearby hospital," the spokesperson said.

QIH Chairman Adrian Barden said that the incident was an "outrageous attack on a hard working father of six children".

"For several hours last evening Kevin’s wife, family and very many friends were left to contemplate the worst. Like many of his colleagues I am frustrated and angry that more has not been done to protect Kevin who will require some considerable time to recover from the very severe injuries sustained in this brutal attack," he said.

“We have previously warned of the inevitability of serious injury and loss of life arising from these sustained and increasingly serious criminal attacks.

"We are now calling for the police authorities north and south to act quickly and decisively to prevent an inevitable loss of life by bringing those responsible to justice.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster said news of the attack was "totally abhorrent".

"Nobody should have to live in fear of attack or indeed abduction as a result of their job," the Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said.

"I hope those responsible face the courts as a result of their actions. Thinking of the family who went through last night's ordeal."

Sinn Fein MP for the area Michelle Gildnernew said she was "appalled" by the attack.

"This is not just a horrific assault on Kevin and his family, but on jobs and stability in Fermanagh. It has caused widespread disgust within the wider community.

"I have been in contact with Kevin’s family and Quinn Industrial Holdings to offer my support and I would appeal for anyone with information about this vicious attack to pass it on to the authorities."

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson described the incident as a "horrific attack" and said police are liaising with colleagues in the Gardai.

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage and at this time, I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh/Swanlinbar, Cavan areas to contact us or our Gardai colleagues," Detective Inspector Stevenson said.

"Anyone with any information that may assist us with our inquiries should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.

"Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

The abduction of Mr Lunney is the latest in a spate of attacks on homes and businesses linked to the former Quinn Group manufacturing company which was broken up after Sean Quinn fell into bankruptcy after investing in the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank.

QIH has previously said there has been a campaign of threats and intimidation against senior management "by persons who had sought the return of Sean Quinn". There is no suggestion Sean Quinn has any connection to the attacks.

In October last year arsonists attacked a car at the Co Cavan home of senior manager Tony Lunney. It followed a similar attack at the home of the chief financial officer of QIH, Dara O'Reilly.

In February two members of staff at QIH were attacked at a shop in Co Cavan and required treatment for facial injuries.