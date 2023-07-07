Radius Housing secures ‘green’ Barclays loan as part of £70m funding

From left, Alan Thompson, director of finance and ICT at Radius Housing, and Joanna McArdle, Barclays director

Radius Housing has become the first housing provider here to secure a Green Term Loan from Barclays, part of a £70m funding package.

The Green Term Loan for £20m will see Radius increase its focus on sustainability and improve its housing stock.

Radius is a major social housing provider, managing more than 13,000 homes across Northern Ireland.

Last year it launched its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policy, which sets out how their corporate goals and work will promote positive environmental, sustainability and governance practices.

Green loans are designed to fund environmentally sustainable projects, and attract a pricing discount from the bank.

The Green Term Loan will support Radius Housing to meet ESG goals, through targets such as increasing the EPC rating of 400 homes per year, and a year on year reduction in overall energy used.

The terms extend beyond environmental issues and will also see Radius take direct action to reduce the gender pay gap each year.

The funding package also includes a £50m sustainability-linked revolving credit facility (RCF), bringing the total funding package to £70m.

Alan Thomson, Radius director of finance, said: “Last year when we launched the Radius ESG Policy, we wanted to focus on improving the service we provide to tenants and customers.

"Central to this is how we can improve the sustainability of all our business practices. When it came to seeing how we would support that ambitious plan, it was clear that the Green Term Loan from Barclays was the perfect fit.

"The metrics they have set for us within this loan will drive us to be one of the most sustainable and efficient housing providers on these islands, and will ensure that how we work right across the business improves significantly.”

Joanna McArdle, Barclays director, added: “We have a longstanding relationship with Radius and are delighted to support them with this financing. This new £70m funding package will help the association deliver on its ambitious housing development programme as well as its new ESG strategy, and further underpins our commitment to the social housing sector.

"This funding is especially important at a time when those living in housing stress and constraints on the public purse are at an all-time high.”