Randox agrees a deal to test Team GB for Olympics

Northern Ireland medical testing firm Randox Health has signed a two-year deal with the British Olympic Association to test Team GB for Covid-19.

The deal covers this summer’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

Randox Health is the UK’s largest Covid-19 PCR testing provider. It says the new partnership will allow Team GB more certainty for safe travel from the UK to Tokyo, and home again.

To provide its PCR testing services, Randox has created a dashboard for Team GB to register its samples, which will be taken by the Team GB clinical team and then transported to the company’s laboratory in Northern Ireland.

The company will test over 1,000 Olympians, coaches and support staff to meet Japan’s stringent testing requirements and minimise possible transmission of the virus.

The business will also provide each member of Team GB with three rounds of pre-departure tests — 14 days, 96 hours and 72 hours before departure — plus follow-up testing once the athletes are back in the UK.

Randox managing director, Dr Peter FitzGerald, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Team GB by helping them get safely to the starting line in Tokyo with our premium Covid-19 testing services, the provision of which has been a major focus of ours since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Over the last year, we have been investing significantly in our customer service and testing capacity, which means Randox can now process over 500,000 tests per day, making it the largest laboratory in Europe, and to date has processed over 13 million tests,” he said.

"For this reason, our Olympians and anyone else who needs to travel internationally can rest assured that they will receive timely results.”

British Olympic Association CEO, Andy Anso n, said: “This is a fantastic and vital partnership for Team GB ahead of Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

"We have committed to our hosts in Japan and the International Olympic Committee to ensure that our delegation is fully vaccinated and are also ensuring we have enhanced Covid testing in place.

"Randox’s pedigree in this area gives us great confidence that we are providing athletes with the best possible medical support around Covid testing and that they get to the start line safely ready to compete successfully for the biggest moment of their sporting careers,” Mr Anso n ad ded.