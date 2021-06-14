Randox Health signs partnership to test Team GB for Tokyo Olympic Games

Northern Ireland diagnostics firm, Randox Health, has signed a two-year partnership with the British Olympic Association to test Team GB for Covid-19 for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Games, which will take place later this summer, will be one of two international sports festivals that Randox will work on with team GB as part of the deal. It will also provide Covid-19 testing for the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

Randox Health is the UK’s largest Covid-19 PCR testing provider. It says the new partnership will allow Team GB more certainty for safe travel from the UK to Tokyo, and home again.

To provide its PCR testing services, Randox has created a bespoke dashboard for Team GB to register its samples, which will be taken by the Team GB Clinical Team and then transported to the company’s laboratory in Northern Ireland.

The company will test over 1,000 Olympians, coaches and support staff in order to meet Japan’s stringent testing requirements and thereby minimising possible transmission of the virus.

The business will also provide each member of Team GB with three rounds of pre-departure tests — 14 days, 96 hours and 72 hours prior to departure — plus Day 2, Day 5 (if required) and Day 8 testing once back in the UK.

Randox managing director, Dr Peter FitzGerald, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Team GB by helping them get safely to the starting line in Tokyo with our premium Covid-19 testing services, the provision of which has been a major focus of ours since the outbreak of the pandemic. Over the last year, we have been investing significantly in our customer service and testing capacity, which means Randox can now process over 500,000 tests per day, making it the largest laboratory in Europe, and to date has processed over 13 million tests. For this reason, our Olympians and anyone else who needs to travel internationally can rest assured that they will receive timely results.”

British Olympic Association CEO, Andy Anson, said: “This is a fantastic and vital partnership for Team GB ahead of Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022. We have committed to our hosts in Japan and the IOC to ensure that our delegation is fully vaccinated and are also ensuring we have enhanced Covid testing in place. Randox’s pedigree in this area gives us great confidence that we are providing athletes with the best possible medical support around Covid testing and that they get to the start line safely ready to compete successfully for the biggest moment of their sporting careers.”

Randox was established in 1982 by Dr Peter FitzGerald in Crumlin and has since expanded globally. It manufactures more clinical diagnostic products than any other company in the world.

It has completed no less than 12m Covid-19 tests UK wide since the pandemic began.

It has 23 Randox Covid-19 testing clinics, more than 200 partnered testing clinics and 80 plus drop box collection points for home testing.