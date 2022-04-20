Randox pivots from walk-in Covid-19 testing to screening for other illnesses

An image from the Randox clinic in Holywood, Co Down

Covid-19 testing company Randox Laboratories is pivot away from its walk-in Covid-19 testing as it expands its services to include high street screening for other illnesses.

The Crumlin-baed company will use the national coronavirus testing infrastructure it invested heavily in during the pandemic to deliver a new range of diagnostic tests, including vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances, allergies and health concerns including heart, liver and kidney conditions from city centre outposts.

Tests will be priced from £49, and Randox plans to have as many as 20 clinics in the UK by the end of the year.

As well as offering testing at airports and via mobile units, Randox opened 11 clinics in London and Greater London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester to add to three it had originally set up in London, Liverpool and Belfast.

In Northern Ireland, clinics are now open in Holywood and Crumlin.

Randox was founded in 1982 by biochemist Peter FitzGerald, and in its early years concentrated on exporting diagnostic products to countries around the world. It claims more than 5% of the world’s population receive medical diagnosis using Randox products each year.

Since the start of the pandemic, its testing division, Randox Laboratories, has won nearly £500m-worth of government contracts.

It invested tens of millions of pounds in an extra 80,000 sq ft of additional laboratory space, and 50,000 sq ft of new logistics and engineering space, as well as taking on 1,000 new members of staff.

With the scrapping of mandatory Covid PCR tests for flying and most work settings, Randox has decided to broaden its offer at these clinics.

Alongside ranges of individual tests, full body testing will be priced at upwards of £295 per person for a 12-month plan, including two full body health checks and a personalised health plan.

Dr Fitzgerald said: "Randox believes that in harnessing the achievements of during the pandemic we can help the shift away from the traditional model of sickness management to a new era of truly preventative healthcare.

“This will benefit individuals and society by improving patient outcomes and considerably reducing the burden on our vital and hard-pressed clinical services."